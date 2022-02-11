SPURS ACQUIRE JOSH RICHARDSON, ROMEO LANGFORD, 2022 FIRST ROUND PICK & RIGHTS TO SWAP FUTURE FIRST ROUND PICK

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 10, 2022) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired guards Josh Richardson and Romeo Langford, a protected 2022 first round pick and the rights to swap 2028 first round draft picks with Boston from the Celtics in exchange for guard Derrick White.

Richardson, 6-5/200, is a seven-year NBA veteran who has spent time with Miami, Philadelphia, Dallas and Boston. Originally drafted by the Heat with the 40th overall pick in the second round of the 2015 NBA Draft, Richardson has appeared in 44 games this season for the Celtics and is averaging 9.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.7 minutes while shooting .397 (62-156) from three-point range. The former Tennessee Volunteer enjoyed a career year with Miami in 2018-19, averaging 16.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.08 steals in 34.8 minutes. Richardson in holds career averages of 12.1 points, 3.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.06 steals in 30.0 minutes over 417 NBA games.

Langford, 6-4/215, joins the Spurs after spending the past two-plus seasons with Boston. This season the University of Indiana alum is averaging 4.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 16.5 minutes in 44 games. Originally selected by the Celtics with the 14th overall pick in first round of the 2019 NBA Draft, Langford has appeared in 94 NBA games, averaging 3.6 points and 1.9 rebounds in 14.7 minutes.

White has spent his entire NBA career with the Silver and Black after being drafted by the Spurs with 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft. In 237 games with San Antonio, the former Colorado Buffalo averaged 11.6 points, 3.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 25.7 minutes. White is one of four players in franchise history with at least 2,000 points, 500 assists, 150 steals and 150 blocks in their first 250 career games, along with David Robinson, Willie Anderson and Tim Duncan.

Richardson will wear No. 7 for the Silver and Black, while Langford will wear No. 35.