SPURS ACQUIRE DEMARRE CARROLL

SAN ANTONIO (July 6, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have acquired forward DeMarre Carroll from the Brooklyn Nets. In the three-team deal, San Antonio sends forward Davis Bertans to Washington and the draft rights to Nemanja Dangubic to Brooklyn, while the Wizards send the draft rights to Aaron White to the Nets.

Carroll, 6-8/215, played in 67 games for the Nets last season, averaging 11.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25.4 minutes. The Birmingham, Alabama native recorded 12.3 points and 5.9 boards in 140 appearances during his two-year stint in Brooklyn from 2017-19.

A 10-year veteran in the NBA, Carroll holds career averages of 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 24.2 minutes while shooting .430 from the field and .360 from beyond the arc in 554 games. His teams have reached the playoffs in five of the last six seasons, with Carroll logging 62 games of playoff experience. He has career averages of 9.1 points, 4.4 boards and 1.1 assists in 28.2 minutes in the postseason.

Prior to his time in Brooklyn, Carroll spent two years each with the Toronto Raptors (2015-17) and Atlanta Hawks (2013-15). The former Missouri Tiger also spent time with the Houston Rockets, Denver Nuggets and Utah Jazz after being drafted in the first round of the 2009 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies (27th overall), where he spent parts of his first two seasons.

Carroll will wear No. 77 for the Spurs.

Bertans spent his first three seasons in San Antonio, averaging 6.2 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 16.0 minutes over 220 career games with the Silver and Black.