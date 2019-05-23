SLC Summer League Announces Game Schedule

SALT LAKE CITY (May 22, 2019) – Organizers announced today the schedule of daily doubleheaders for the Salt Lake City Summer League presented by University of Utah Health and the Utah Sports Commission on July 1-3 at Vivint Smart Home Arena.

The six-game, four-team summer showcase is conducted in a round-robin format with the Utah Jazz, San Antonio Spurs, Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. Games will be held at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. with the Jazz playing the nightcap of each session.

The following is the 2019 Salt Lake City Summer League schedule (all Mountain Time):

Monday, July 1

5 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Cleveland

7 p.m. – Memphis vs. Utah

Tuesday, July 2

5 p.m. – Memphis vs. San Antonio

7 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Utah

Wednesday, July 3

5 p.m. – Cleveland vs. Memphis

7 p.m. – San Antonio vs. Utah

Following the 2019 NBA Draft Lottery, the Salt Lake City Summer League could feature six first-round picks, including two of the top five, from the NBA Draft and two second-round picks. Those selections include the No. 2 pick (Memphis), No. 5 and 26 (Cleveland), No. 19, 29 and 49 (San Antonio) and No. 23 and 53 (Utah).

Tickets are now on sale. Lower bowl tickets are available at $9 for a one-day pass which provides access to both games played on that day. Three-day passes for all six games start at $16.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.SLCSummerLeague.com, on the Utah Jazz mobile app, by calling (801) 355-DUNK or visiting the Vivint Smart Home Arena box office during regular business hours.

The Salt Lake City Summer League showcases rookies selected in the 2019 NBA Draft competing in their first NBA games, sophomores, select free agents and athletes competing to make NBA and G League regular season rosters.

Recent summer league players have included Donovan Mitchell, Royce O’Neale, Georges Niang and Danté Exum (Utah); Davis Bertans, Bryn Forbes and Derrick White (San Antonio); Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz (Philadelphia); Marcus Smart, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown (Boston); Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis); and Trae Young and John Collins (Atlanta).

Three-day attendance for last year’s summer league at Vivint Smart Home Arena was a record 33,884. The previous best had been 31,751 in 2015 when summer basketball returned to Salt Lake City for the first time since 2008.