San Antonio Spurs Unveil Mural in Austin Celebratnig Spurs Week & I-35 Series 

SAN ANTONIO (March 6, 2024) – The San Antonio Spurs today unveiled a special Spurs x Austin themed mural at Wanderlust Wine Co., created by local Austin artist Adrian Landon Brooks, in celebration of their upcoming Spurs Week and I-35 Series, presented by Alienware and X World Wallet. The Spurs are also releasing a limited number of ticket packages for the Sunday I-35 Series game against the Brooklyn Nets which will include a T-shirt featuring a portion of the mural, while supplies last.

The outdoor mural is a tribute to Spurs fans in Austin and was recently completed at Wanderlust Wine Co.’s downtown location and depicts a collage of different icons and patterns representing the Spurs and symbolizing the motion and movement of basketball. Muralist Brooks is an Austin-based painter and creator who has exhibited his work across the U.S. and internationally. The mural will remain up through the remainder of the Spurs 2023-24 season and fans are encouraged to take a photo and tag @Spurs and @Austin_Spurs using #SpursGetMoody for a chance to be featured on the team’s social channels. During Spurs Week, the Spurs will host a pop-up at the mural on Wednesday, March 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., where fans can stop by for free to enjoy a DJ, prizes and photo opportunities.

“Painting this massive Spurs mural, the energy and love from fans was electric,” said artist Adrian Landon Brooks. “From photo ops to car-window cheers, it was an amazing experience. I’m honored to celebrate this powerful team and its family. Go Spurs!”

“As we approach our second annual I-35 Series, this mural memorializes a special moment in time for our organization. Last year we celebrated 50 years of Spurs basketball and as we look to the next 50 years, it is moments like this that we will remember, which is why we are so excited to continue to make history alongside our Austin fans,” said Brandon James, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth & Deputy General Counsel at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Collaborating with local artists and businesses allows us to bring our love for Austin fans to life in the biggest, boldest ways possible, as Austin continues to embrace the Spurs as their hometown team.”

T-Shirt Ticket Package Details

The Spurs are offering a special T-shirt ticket package for the I-35 Series game on Sunday. Supplies are limited.

Ticket to Spurs vs. Nets game at Moody Center on Sunday, March 17 with tip-off at 6 p.m.

Limited edition T-shirt depicting Spurs mural artwork

Groups of 10 or more can access the package at a discounted rate

Text MURAL to 210-444-5050 to access the ticket offer

To see additional works and learn more about muralist Adrian Landon Books, visit AdrianLandonBrooks.com or follow on Instagram at @adrianlandonbrooks.

Additional Ticket Information

Fans can purchase tickets to the I-35 Series by joining the Official Spurs Fan Club or texting SPURSGAMES to 210-444-5050. Loge boxes in Moody Center for the I-35 Series are available for purchase. Text MOODYBOX to 210-444-5050 to learn more. Group tickets are available now atSpurs.com/groups or by calling or texting 210-444-5959. Groups of 10 or more can receive up to 25% off I-35 Series games and access to special fan experiences. The Spurs 2023-24 season is presented by H-E-B.

