San Antonio Spurs to Play Two Regular-Season Games in Paris in January 2025 Against the Indiana Pacers

SAN ANTONIO (April 29, 2024) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they will play two regular-season games in Paris as part of The NBA Paris Games 2025 presented by Tissot. The Spurs will tip off against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday, Jan. 23 and Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025, marking the first time the NBA will play two regular-season games in the French capital in the same season. The 2024-25 Spurs season is presented by H-E-B.

“Playing in Paris has been an incredible experience for our organization in the past and we are thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of The NBA Paris Games 2025,” said San Antonio Spurs CEO RC Buford. “Thanks to our deep international history, we are fortunate to have Spurs fans in France, across Europe and around the world. We are excited to continue to honor that legacy by purposefully connecting and engaging with our fans in France on and off the court.”

Rooted in San Antonio, the Spurs have a unique history engaging with international basketball since joining the NBA in 1976. More than 50 international players have suited up for the franchise, including seven from France. Most recently, the team’s 2023 NBA Draft class featured two French players – the No. 1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama and the No. 44 overall selection Sidy Cissoko. The NBA Paris Games 2025 presented by Tissot will mark the Spurs’ fourth and fifth games in France, having previously played two games in Paris (2003 & 2006) and one in Lyon (2006).

Additional information about ticket sales, the venue, game times, and surrounding events and activities will be announced at a later date. Fans can register their interest in tickets and gain access to presale information and more by visiting NBA.com/Paris.

