San Antonio Spurs to Host Official NBA Draft Watch Party in Austin on June 26

AUSTIN (June 12, 2024) – The San Antonio Spurs announced they will host an official watch party in Austin for the 2024 NBA Draft, presented by Ticketmaster, on Wednesday, June 26. Tipping-off at 6 p.m., this free watch party hosted at Bouldin Acres South will offer fans a chance to watch the entire first round of the draft while enjoying giveaways, food and more. The Spurs currently have the fourth and eighth picks in the first round.

Spurs Draft Watch Party Details

When: Wednesday, June 26 at 6 p.m. Draft broadcast begins at 7 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26 at 6 p.m. Draft broadcast begins at 7 p.m. Where: Bouldin Acres South, 2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704

Bouldin Acres South, 2027 S Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704 Appearances from Hype Squad with music by DJ DMoney

Free drink tickets for the first 100 fans to RSVP and check in. Text DRAFTATX to 210-444-5050 to RSVP. Food and beverages available for purchase

Free raffle for Spurs merch

Parking available on a first come, first served basis in the lot directly in front of the venue

Free and open to all ages; RSVP is optional

About Ticketmaster

Ticketmaster is the world’s largest ticket marketplace and the global market leader in live event ticketing products and services. Through official partnerships with thousands of venues, artists, sports teams, festivals, performing arts centers and theaters, Ticketmaster processes 500 million tickets per year across 30+ different countries. Ticketmaster is a part of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV).

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment