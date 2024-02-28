San Antonio Spurs to Hold Nine Community Impact Events in Austin Ahead of I-35 Series

Play ATX Court Unveil

Sunday, March 10

@ Walnut Creek Park

11 a.m. As part of their Play ATX program, Spurs Give and the Austin Parks Foundation will celebrate their newly-renovated basketball with a ribbon-cutting, followed by music, dancing and games. Fans can register for the event now under the “Free Clinics” tab at SpursSportsAcademy.com.

Random Acts of Kindness

Monday, March 11

@ Lady Bird Lake

2:00 pm The Austin Spurs will head to the trail at Lady Bird Lake to surprise community members and their furry friends with Spurs-themed treats. As part of the day, Austin Spurs guard Sir’Jabari Rice will donate to a local animal adoption non-profit on behalf of the Spurs.

Spurs Spring Break Camp

March 11-March 14

@ San Antonio & Austin

9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Spurs Spring Break Camp is a four-day experience in both San Antonio and Austin for young athletes ages 7-14 to learn new skills in an inclusive environment. Registration is open now under the “Fundamental Camps” tab at SpursSportsAcademy.com.

Austin High School All-Star Game

Thursday, March 14

@ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

12:30 p.m. Cheer on the 50 Central Texas high school athletes who will be playing for the chance to win the All-Star game trophy! The Spurs will supply the game uniforms and tickets for their families and will host a Chalk Talk for coaches and athletes. To enter the All-Star game, fans must have a ticket to the March 14 Austin Spurs game, available on Ticketmaster.

Spurs Youth Sports Night

Thursday, March 14

@ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park

7 p.m. Youth sports teams, families and friends are welcome to attend the annual Austin Spurs Youth Sports Night, which will include giveaways while supplies last. Tickets are available at https://fevo-enterprise.com/Youthsports27.

Spurs Give Fundraiser at Auditorium Shores Community Concert

Thursday, March 14

@ Lady Bird Lake

2 – 7 p.m. Spurs Give will host a raffle at the “Spurs Night” free concert to support Play ATX. Fans who enter the raffle have a chance to win a limited-edition Spurs Week jacket. All proceeds raised will go directly to continuing the Play ATX initiative in Austin.

Community Conversations

Friday, March 15

@ The Holdsworth Center

10 – 11 a.m. David Robinson, David Robinson, Jr. and Dr. Kara Allen will talk leadership on the court, in the workplace and in the community with Dr. Lindsay Whorton, Holdsworth President. Purchase ticketsfor $30 with the option to attend a breakfast reception with speakers for an additional $100. All proceeds benefit Spurs Give and Holdsworth, a nonprofit that builds stronger leaders for Texas public schools.

Spurs Give 50/50 Raffle

Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. &

Sunday, March 17 at 6 p.m.

@ Moody Center Spurs Give will host its 50/50 Raffle at both I-35 Series games at Moody Center to support youth sports in the Austin area. Half of each night’s net proceeds will go to one lucky fan while the other half will go to Spurs Give. To play, download the Spurs App and search for the 50/50 Raffle.