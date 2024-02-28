San Antonio Spurs to Hold Nine Community Impact Events in Austin Ahead of I-35 Series

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 28, 2024) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their schedule of community impact events to take place in Austin throughout Spurs Week, a week-long celebration tied to their I-35 Series in Austin, presented by Alienware and X World Wallet. By partnering with local organizations, the Spurs will activate nine events across youth sports, food security, leadership and more to engage with the Austin community and support their needs.
“While we are excited to provide an exciting game day experience for everyone in Austin, we are even more so excited to be leading the with week with Impact, allowing us to not only have fun but to also uplift, amplify and make meaningful experiences alongside community leaders and organizations who do that work every day,” said Dr. Kara Allen, Chief People, Impact & Belonging Officer at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Austin’s embrace of the Spurs has given us the opportunity to bring more than just basketball to this community and create a space where all belong.”
Fans can visit Spurs.com/SpursWeek for more information on events taking place in Austin throughout Spurs Week.
|Play ATX Court Unveil
Sunday, March 10
@ Walnut Creek Park
11 a.m.
|As part of their Play ATX program, Spurs Give and the Austin Parks Foundation will celebrate their newly-renovated basketball with a ribbon-cutting, followed by music, dancing and games. Fans can register for the event now under the “Free Clinics” tab at SpursSportsAcademy.com.
|Random Acts of Kindness
Monday, March 11
@ Lady Bird Lake
2:00 pm
|The Austin Spurs will head to the trail at Lady Bird Lake to surprise community members and their furry friends with Spurs-themed treats. As part of the day, Austin Spurs guard Sir’Jabari Rice will donate to a local animal adoption non-profit on behalf of the Spurs.
|Spurs Spring Break Camp
March 11-March 14
@ San Antonio & Austin
9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
|The Spurs Spring Break Camp is a four-day experience in both San Antonio and Austin for young athletes ages 7-14 to learn new skills in an inclusive environment. Registration is open now under the “Fundamental Camps” tab at SpursSportsAcademy.com.
|Austin High School All-Star Game
Thursday, March 14
@ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
12:30 p.m.
|Cheer on the 50 Central Texas high school athletes who will be playing for the chance to win the All-Star game trophy! The Spurs will supply the game uniforms and tickets for their families and will host a Chalk Talk for coaches and athletes. To enter the All-Star game, fans must have a ticket to the March 14 Austin Spurs game, available on Ticketmaster.
|Spurs Youth Sports Night
Thursday, March 14
@ H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
7 p.m.
|Youth sports teams, families and friends are welcome to attend the annual Austin Spurs Youth Sports Night, which will include giveaways while supplies last. Tickets are available at https://fevo-enterprise.com/Youthsports27.
|Spurs Give Fundraiser at Auditorium Shores Community Concert
Thursday, March 14
@ Lady Bird Lake
2 – 7 p.m.
|Spurs Give will host a raffle at the “Spurs Night” free concert to support Play ATX. Fans who enter the raffle have a chance to win a limited-edition Spurs Week jacket. All proceeds raised will go directly to continuing the Play ATX initiative in Austin.
|Community Conversations
Friday, March 15
@ The Holdsworth Center
10 – 11 a.m.
|David Robinson, David Robinson, Jr. and Dr. Kara Allen will talk leadership on the court, in the workplace and in the community with Dr. Lindsay Whorton, Holdsworth President. Purchase ticketsfor $30 with the option to attend a breakfast reception with speakers for an additional $100. All proceeds benefit Spurs Give and Holdsworth, a nonprofit that builds stronger leaders for Texas public schools.
|Spurs Give 50/50 Raffle
Friday, March 15 at 7:30 p.m. &
Sunday, March 17 at 6 p.m.
@ Moody Center
|Spurs Give will host its 50/50 Raffle at both I-35 Series games at Moody Center to support youth sports in the Austin area. Half of each night’s net proceeds will go to one lucky fan while the other half will go to Spurs Give. To play, download the Spurs App and search for the 50/50 Raffle.
|Community Park Takeover
Saturday, March 16
@ Dove Springs District Park
9 a.m. – 2 p.m.
|The Spurs will host a skills clinic for youth athletes ages 9-14 and a streetball showcase for youth ages 14-18 in an effort to build community through basketball. The link to register can be found at Spurs.com/SpursWeek.
