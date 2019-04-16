SAN ANTONIO SPURS SPANISH BROADCAST MOVES TO KMYO-95.1 FM

SAN ANTONIO (April 16, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today that the team’s Spanish language radio broadcast with Paul Castro will now be carried on KMYO-95.1 FM. The move comes after a format change by the station’s parent company, Univision San Antonio.

Now in his 25th season as the Spanish voice of the Spurs, Castro joined the team in 1994 and has called each of the six Spurs Finals appearances. The Spurs take on the Denver Nuggets in Game 2 of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs tonight at 8 p.m. CT at the Pepsi Center. San Antonio leads the series 1-0.