SAN ANTONIO SPURS PLAYOFFS TICKETS TO GO ON SALE APRIL 5 AT NOON

SAN ANTONIO (March 30, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs announced today that tickets for the first two home games (first round, games A & B) of the 2019 NBA Playoffs will go on sale Friday, April 5 at noon. Exact dates, times and opponent will be announced at a later date.

To guarantee authentic tickets to all Spurs home games, fans should purchase tickets directly from Spurs.com or ATTCenter.com or at the AT&T Center Box Office, open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. or on weekend Spurs gamedays five hours prior to tipoff. Private suites for individual games are also available while supplies last for parties of up to 21. To purchase a Terrace Level suite, call 210-444-5661.

NBATickets.com, launched by the NBA and Ticketmaster, also offers NBA fans a safe, secure place to buy and sell tickets for upcoming games, including available tickets from the primary market and tickets being resold by other fans. Consumers will be able to buy with confidence, as Ticketmaster will validate every ticket purchased on the league’s site to guarantee authentic NBA tickets.

2019-20 Spurs Season Ticket Members are guaranteed their seats for every home Spurs game of the 2019 NBA Playoffs. To join the Spurs Family, contact a Spurs season ticket representative at Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or 210-444-5050.

The Spurs are currently 44-32 and will make their league-leading 22nd consecutive postseason appearance. The Spurs 2019 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B.