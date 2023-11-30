San Antonio Spurs Launch 'Por Vida' Hot Sauce in Collaboration With Humble House

SAN ANTONIO (Nov. 30, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today unveiled their signature “Por Vida” hot sauce, created in collaboration with Humble House. The hot sauce is now available for sale for $10 while supplies last at the Spurs Fan Shop in the Frost Bank Center and by texting SAUCE to 210-444-5050.

The Por Vida hot sauce features a mild spice level, favoring flavor first and heat second to make the sauce accessible to palettes and plates alike. This hot sauce features a subtle level of heat with a smooth finish, enjoyable regardless of the dish. With notes of smokey black pepper and charred peppers, it adds an authentic taste of Central Texas to complement any dish, from steaks to tacos to barbecue.

This collaboration serves as a tribute to authentic San Antonio flavor and was created in-house by the Spurs creative studio and formulated with the expertise of local producer, Humble House. Founded by a graduate of the San Antonio branch of the Culinary Institute of America, Humble House was built on the belief that every person deserves access to fresh and healthy food.

“We are so honored to work with such an iconic brand like the Spurs," said Luis Morales, founder of Humble House Foods. "We all grew up wanting to be a part of their story, and this is just a testimony to how integrated the Spurs are in the San Antonio community. We are humbled that they chose to partner with us and excited for this brand-new flavor to hit San Antonio shelves."

This culinary creation from the Spurs follows their signature “Por Vida” coffee roast, which launched in 2022 in collaboration with Estate Coffee.

“This collaborative venture allows us to integrate into our fans daily lives in a fresh and exciting way, bringing the action off the court and into their kitchens,” said Jordan Mandelkorn, Associate Vice President of Marketing and Creative Studio for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Teaming up with Humble House on this launch allows us to produce a superior product with only the best ingredients, while simultaneously supporting a respected local business.”

About Humble House

High school sweethearts Luis and Marsha Morales started Humble House Foods with their meager college savings in 2008. This compelled them to be creative and resourceful while growing their company, marking the cornerstone of their philosophy, "Honest Food, Honest People." Humble House sauces masterfully showcase the taste of authentic Latin cuisine, focusing on the flavor of chilis and letting the heat take a backseat. With "flavor first" as their motto, Luis and Marsha ensure that their sauces are mildly spicy, deliciously versatile and perfect for the whole family.

