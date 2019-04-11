SAN ANTONIO SPURS TO HOST FREE PLAYOFFS WATCH PARTIES FOR FIRST TWO GAMES VS. DENVER

SAN ANTONIO (April 11, 2019) – San Antonio Spurs fans are invited to cheer for the Silver and Black together during Games 1 and 2 vs. the Denver Nuggets, while enjoying Budweiser drink specials and big prizes at free Spurs Playoffs watch parties on Saturday, April 13 and Tuesday, April 16. Saturday’s party, for fans ages 21-and-up only, tips off at 9:30 p.m. CT at Little Woodrow’s Stone Oak and Tuesday’s event begins at 8 p.m. at The Friendly Spot Ice House. Both games will be carried on FOX Sports Southwest.

Throughout both nights, fans can compete in various games and win prizes including tickets to Games 3 or 4 vs. the Nuggets, signed Spurs gear, Spurs Budweiser pint glasses, and other Spurs Playoffs items. The Coyote, the Spurs Hype Squad, and DJ Quake will join in on the festivities.

Spurs Playoffs Watch Parties

Game 1 | Saturday, April 13 at 9:30 p.m.

Little Woodrow’s Stone Oak

606 W Afton Oaks Blvd.

Hollywood Park, TX 78232

*21-and-up only

Game 2 | Tuesday, April 16 at 8 p.m.

The Friendly Spot Ice House

943 S. Alamo St.

San Antonio TX, 78215

The NBA Playoffs first round series between the Spurs and Nuggets tips off on Saturday, April 13 at 9:30 p.m. CT in Denver. Game 3 at the AT&T Center is set for Thursday, April 18 at 8 p.m., and Game 4 will tip at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 20 in San Antonio. Tickets for both home matchups are available at Spurs.com, ATTCenter.com or the AT&T Center Box Office.The Spurs 2019 Playoffs are presented by H-E-B.