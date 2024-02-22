San Antonio Spurs Announce 'Spurs Week' Festivities to Take Place Across Austin

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 22, 2024) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced the schedule for Spurs Week, a week-long celebration tied to their I-35 Series in Austin, presented by Alienware and X World Wallet. Spurs Week will include a stacked lineup of events leading up to the March 15 and 17 games at Moody Center, as part of the team’s vision to purposefully celebrate Spurs fans from Mexico to Austin and all points between. Spurs are also releasing a limited-time “Me + 3” ticket offer for the I-35 Series games.

“With Spurs Week, we have the opportunity to engage and embrace our Austin fans in all of their favorite spaces across the city, meeting at the intersections of sports, food, music, culture and community,” said Brandon James, Senior Vice President of Strategic Growth & Deputy General Counsel at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “The Spurs are proud to be Austin’s team, and we believe in the power of bringing our presence off the court and into the city all week long to create lasting memories with new and lifelong fans alike.”

Spurs Night at SXSW Community Concerts at Lady Bird Lake – March 14

The Spurs are teaming up with South by Southwest® (SXSW) for this free community concert at Lady Bird Lake. Fans can help raise $100,000 for PlayATX and Austin Parks Foundation by participating in the on-site raffle.

When: Thursday, March 14 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Lady Bird Lake

Free entry for all ages, live music, games, photo ops, free swag

Spurs Week Starts March 10

The full event calendar with location details can be found at Spurs.com/SpursWeek and fans will receive daily updates by texting SPURSWEEK to (210) 444-5050.

Mon.-Tue., March 11-12 Spurs Watch Parties The Spurs will host watch parties, presented by Michelob ULTRA, as they take on the Warriors and the Rockets. Wed., March 14 Spurs Cup The first-ever Spurs Cup will be held at Bouldin Acres South. Fans can compete in a game night for a chance to win premium prizes. Sat., March 16 Austin Spurs Game Fans are invited to catch the G-League game action as their very own Austin Spurs host the Capital City Go-Go at Moody Center. Daily Activations Free coffee at Jo’s coffee, plus street team pop-ups and giveaways around the city feat. Spurs x Whataburger @ SXSW and H-E-B’s Hoops & Scoops activations.

Limited-time Me + 3 Ticket Offer

For a limited time, the Spurs are offering a special “Me + 3” ticket offer to the Spurs I-35 Series games at Moody Center. Now through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, February 25, fans can access this offer by texting SPURSGAMES to 210-444-5050 while supplies last.

Ticket Information

Fans can purchase tickets and access additional package offers for the I-35 Series by joining the Official Spurs Fan Club or texting SPURSGAMES to 210-444-5050. Loge boxes in Moody Center for the I-35 Series are available for purchase. Text MOODYBOX to 210-444-5050 to learn more. Group tickets are available now at Spurs.com/groups or by calling or texting 210-444-5959. Groups of 10 or more can receive up to 25% off I-35 Series games and access to special fan experiences. The Spurs 2023-24 season is presented by H-E-B.

