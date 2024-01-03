San Antonio Spurs Announce Partnership with Souther Careers Institute

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 3, 2024) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced a new partnership with Southern Careers Institute (SCI), making SCI the official career training provider of the team. This new partnership will offer professional development opportunities and signifies the team’s commitment to empowering individuals by providing industry-relevant training for a successful career.

As part of the partnership, SCI and the San Antonio Spurs will join forces to host two career day events at Frost Bank Center throughout the 2023-24 season. The first event, a general career day, will offer a broad spectrum of career opportunities, catering to diverse interests. The second event, a military career day, will specifically focus on providing valuable insights and opportunities for military veterans. In addition, the partnership will feature five career seminars, each designed to explore different fields and professions. These seminars will be structured to provide attendees with valuable in-depth knowledge and industry insights.

“We are delighted to be a part of significant collaboration with the San Antonio Spurs, a distinguished team renowned for its exceptional contributions to foster true community service and support. This partnership stands as a testament to our institution's unwavering commitment to fostering purposeful alliances in the pursuit of academic and career training excellence,” said Dino Meyer, the Chief Operating Officer of Southern Careers Institute. “We are honored to strive for all we can for our students and alliance to the San Antonio Spurs, our community, and overall workforce strength within Texas. This partnership creates a dynamic environment conducive to personal growth, skill acquisition, and professional advancement. We are truly excited and empowered by this endeavor together.”

“Joining forces with Southern Careers Institute, a true leader in the field of professional development and education, is an embodiment of our mission to build purpose-built partnerships,” said Katrina Palanca, Vice President of Global Partnerships at Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Our two brands share a commitment to empowering individuals to achieve their goals and strive for excellence, and SCI’s expert training programs are an incredibly valuable asset that we look forward to sharing with our community to promote career development in our region.”

Southern Careers Institute (SCI) began serving Texas students in 1960. SCI offers a diverse list of programs that develop employment-ready students who can go on to serve their communities. The eight conveniently located campuses in Austin, Brownsville, Corpus Christi, Harlingen, Pharr, San Antonio NW Loop 410, San Antonio SW Military Drive, and Waco, offer training in: Business: Administrative Assistant, Business Administration, Business Accounting Specialist, Associate of Applied Science in Management; Beauty: Cosmetology Operator, Esthetician; Medical: Medical Assistant, Medical Billing and Coding Specialist, Medical Office Specialist, Nurse Aide, Pharmacy Technician; Technology: Computer Support Specialist, Software Developer, Data Science, Cyber Security, Mobile Application Developer; Trades: Commercial Motor Vehicle Operator, Electrical Technician, HVAC, Welding, Automotive Service Technician Apprenticeship. SCI also offers hybrid and online learning modalities. Not all programs are offered at all campuses. For more information, please contact Sarah Fischer at sarah.fischer@scitexas.edu.

