San Antonio Spurs Announce Fan Fest and Limited-Time Discount for I-35 Series Game in Austin

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 1, 2024) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced the official pregame Spurs Fan Fest, presented by credit-building platform Self Financial (Self), will take place on Sunday, March 17, at the Dell Technologies Plaza and Hulu Live Stage outside Moody Center. Fans can enjoy the festivities before they head into the Spurs game against the Brooklyn Nets at 6 p.m. Spurs are also releasing a limited-time discount for that Sunday’s game, which is part of the Spurs I-35 Series in Austin, presented by Alienware and X World Wallet.

Spurs Fan Fest Presented by Self

Spurs Fan Fest, presented by Self, will celebrate the Spurs highly anticipated return to Austin with gameday fun and live entertainment. Additional activations will take place around Austin throughout Spurs Week leading up to the series and will be announced at a later date.

When: Sunday, March 17 from 3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Dell Technologies Plaza and Hulu Live Stage outside Moody Center

Fans must have a ticket to the Spurs vs. Nets game to attend Spurs Fan Fest

Live music

Giveaways

Food and beverages

Activities for fans of all ages

Limited-time Discount for Sunday, March 17 Game

For a limited time, the Spurs are offering a 25% discount on tickets to the Sunday, March 17 game. Now through 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4, fans can take advantage of this discount by texting SPURSGAMES to 210-444-5050 while supplies last.

Ticket Information

Fans can purchase tickets and access additional package offers for the I-35 Series by joining the Official Spurs Fan Club or texting SPURSGAMES to 210-444-5050. Loge boxes in Moody Center for the I-35 Series are available for purchase. Text MOODYBOX to 210-444-5050 to learn more. Group tickets are available now at Spurs.com/groups or by calling or texting 210-444-5959. Groups of 10 or more can receive up to 25% off I-35 Series games and access to special fan experiences. The Spurs 2023-24 season is presented by H-E-B.

About Self Financial

Self Financial is a credit-building platform that works to increase economic inclusion and financial resilience through easy-to-use products that make building credit accessible. Self's signature Credit Builder Account and secured Self Visa® Credit Card issued by its partner banks are designed to enable people to build credit and savings simultaneously. The company also offers free rent reporting to the three major credit bureaus, and utility payment reporting to TransUnion. Self is also the Official Credit Building App of the San Antonio Spurs. Find it on the Apple App Store (250,000+ reviews and an average 4.9 rating) or Google Play or visit Self.inc for more information.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment