San Antonio Spurs Announce Broadcast and Time Changes for Upcoming Weekend Games

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 9, 2024) – The San Antonio Spurs game hosting the Charlotte Hornets at the Frost Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 12 has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. CST. It was originally scheduled to tip-off at 9 CST. The contest will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southwest, preceded by Spurs Live pregame coverage at 6:30, and will no longer be broadcast on ESPN.