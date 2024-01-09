featured-image

San Antonio Spurs Announce Broadcast and Time Changes for Upcoming Weekend Games

Spurs vs. Hornets Contest will Now Tip-Off at 7 p.m.

January 9, 202412:06 PM CST

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 9, 2024) – The San Antonio Spurs game hosting the Charlotte Hornets at the Frost Bank Center on Friday, Jan. 12 has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. CST. It was originally scheduled to tip-off at 9 CST. The contest will be televised locally on Bally Sports Southwest, preceded by Spurs Live pregame coverage at 6:30, and will no longer be broadcast on ESPN.

The Spurs home game hosting the Chicago Bulls on Saturday, Jan. 13 will now be broadcast locally on KENS 5. Game tip-off remains at 7:30 p.m. CST as previously scheduled, with the Spurs Pregame Show starting at 7.

Tags

press-release