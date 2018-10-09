SAN ANTONIO SPURS ANNOUNCE 2018-19 PROMOTIONAL SCHEDULE

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 9, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced their 2018-19 promotional schedule, including theme nights, giveaways, unique ticket deals, and the Bud Light Spurs Concert Series. The full promotional schedule and links to ticket packages can be found at Spurs.com/2018-19-ticket-promotions. The 2018-19 season is presented by H-E-B.

The Spurs will tip off the season on Wednesday, Oct. 17 vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves. The first 10,000 adults in attendance on Opening Night will go home with a Spurs schedule magnet from Budweiser. Josh Abbott Band will close out the night with the first show of the Spurs Concert Series in the Bud Light Courtyard after the final buzzer.

San Antonio-formed rock group The Last Bandoleros will join the Bud Light Spurs Concert Series on Saturday, Nov. 3 with a full set after the Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans game, and all fans at that game will take a piece of San Antonio home with Spurs Talavera coasters courtesy of H-E-B. Texas Country musician Rich O’Toole will play to the postgame crowd on Feb. 27 after the San Antonio-Detroit Pistons game. Spurs Concert Series shows are free to anyone with a ticket to that night’s game.

Fans throughout the arena this season can upgrade their seat location for an additional charge through the Official Spurs Mobile App when inventory is available, and individual game buyers can add two beers to select seats at the time of purchase for any Monday-Thursday home game this season for just $6. New to the fan experience in 2018-19 is the SpurScription Pass, allowing fans to attend every Spurs regular season home game for just $44.50 per month. The pass includes a Standing Room Only ticket to every regular season game at the AT&T Center.

Spurs Salute Nights presented by USAA, the official military appreciation partner of the Spurs, return as the Spurs pay tribute to servicemembers, veterans, and their families on Nov. 10 vs. the Houston Rockets in honor of Veterans Day and Jan. 27 when the Washington Wizards come to Military City USA. The annual Spurs Military Appreciation Night game, presented by USAA, is set for March 20 vs. the Miami Heat.

Spirits will be high for Throwback Thursday Night on Dec. 13 against the LA Clippers, the Spurs Holiday Game on Dec. 21 vs. Minnesota and The Coyote’s Birthday on March 10 vs. the Milwaukee Bucks. The 2018-19 regular season will end with a pair of theme nights. Fan Fiesta Night presented by Jack Daniel’s is set for April 2 vs. the Atlanta Hawks, and Fan Appreciation Night will celebrate the Spurs Family during the final game of the regular season on April 10 against the Dallas Mavericks.

Individual and season tickets for the 2018-19 campaign are available at all levels. To become a Spurs Season Ticket Member, visit Spurs.com/SeasonTickets or call (210) 444-5050.