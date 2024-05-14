San Antonio Spurs and Alienware to Host 'Game at The Rock' Event on May 19

SAN ANTONIO (May 14, 2024) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced “Game at The Rock,” a free day of gaming and basketball with Alienware at The Rock at La Cantera on Sunday, May 19. Players of all ages and skill levels are invited to attend the event, beginning at 11 a.m. on Frost Plaza, to participate in free play and watch Spurs player Tre Jones, gaming influencer SypherPK and members of professional e-sports Team Liquid compete. Players can enter a raffle onsite for prizes and a chance to play against Tre and Team Liquid later in the day, with the competition streamed on the big screen.

In addition to gaming on Alienware equipment, interested players can participate in fun basketball competitions and skills challenges led by Spurs Sports Academy coaches. Participation is free and open to players of all skills and will not require registration.

Game at The Rock Event Details

When: Sunday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, May 19 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Frost Plaza, 1 Spurs Way, San Antonio TX 78256

Frost Plaza, 1 Spurs Way, San Antonio TX 78256 Meet and greet with Team Liquid and SypherPK

Free parking is available; see a parking map at TheRockatLaCantera.com

Free and open to players of all ages and skills

Appearances by Coyote and DaBull, food trucks, DJ, Spurs merch truck and prizes

