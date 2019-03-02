SAN ANTONIO RECALLS LONNIE WALKER IV FROM AUSTIN SPURS

Posted: Mar 02, 2019

SAN ANTONIO (March 2, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Lonnie Walker IV from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

                                                                    

In 20 games with Austin, Walker IV is averaging 16.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.25 steals in 26.9 minutes. He has scored 20-or-more points in 7 of his last 10 games with Austin and has collected 14 steals during that span. 

 

The first-year guard out of the University of Miami has appeared in six games for San Antonio, averaging 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.5 minutes.

Tags
Walker IV, Lonnie, Spurs

Related Content

Walker IV, Lonnie

Spurs