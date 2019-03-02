SAN ANTONIO RECALLS LONNIE WALKER IV FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 2, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled guard Lonnie Walker IV from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 20 games with Austin, Walker IV is averaging 16.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.25 steals in 26.9 minutes. He has scored 20-or-more points in 7 of his last 10 games with Austin and has collected 14 steals during that span.

The first-year guard out of the University of Miami has appeared in six games for San Antonio, averaging 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 9.5 minutes.