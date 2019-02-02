SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 2, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 18 games with Austin, Metu is averaging 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.56 blocks in 28.7 minutes.

The first-year forward has appeared in 21 games for San Antonio, averaging 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 5.3 minutes.

Metu will be available for the Spurs when they host the New Orleans Pelicans tonight at the AT&T Center at 7:30 p.m.