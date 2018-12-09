SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 9, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Metu tallied 11 points, 3 rebounds and 2 blocks in 28 minutes as Austin fell to the Memphis Hustle last night. In three appearances with Austin, Metu is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.67 blocks in 32.0 minutes.

The first-year forward is averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.7 minutes in 15 appearances this season with San Antonio.​

Metu will be available for the Spurs when they host the Utah Jazz tonight at 6 p.m. at the AT&T Center.