SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 2, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Metu tallied 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 blocks and 1 assist in 30 minutes to help Austin defeat the Salt Lake City Stars by a final score of 113-104 last night. In two appearances with Austin, Metu is averaging 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.50 blocks in 33.4 minutes.

The first-year forward is averaging 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.0 minutes over 12 games this season with San Antonio.

Metu will be available for the Spurs when they host the Portland Trail Blazers tonight at 6 p.m. at the AT&T Center.