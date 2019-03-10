SAN ANTONIO RECALLS CHIMEZIE METU AND LONNIE WALKER IV FROM AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 10, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have recalled forward Chimezie Metu and guard Lonnie Walker IV from the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 22 total games with Austin, Metu holds averages of 14.2 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.59 blocks in 27.8 minutes. On Saturday with Austin, the first-year forward posted 17 points (6-11 FG, 5-6 FT), 8 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocked shots in 23 minutes.

Walker IV is averaging 16.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.19 steals over 27.2 minutes in 26 games with Austin. He has scored 20-or-more points in 8 of his last 12 games with Austin, including a recent 22-point effort on Friday when Austin played its annual game at the AT&T Center.

Metu and Walker IV will both be with San Antonio tonight as the Spurs host the Milwaukee Bucks at 7 p.m. at the AT&T Center.