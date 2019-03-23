SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS LONNIE WALKER IV TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 23, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Lonnie Walker IV to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 28 games with Austin, Walker IV is averaging 16.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.18 steals in 27.5 minutes. The former Miami Hurricane has recorded 20-or-more points in 10 of his last 14 games for Austin, including a 23-point performance Thursday night against the Sioux Falls Skyforce.

The first-year guard out of the University of Miami has appeared in nine games for San Antonio, averaging2.2 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.9 minutes.

Walker IV will be available for the Austin Spurs tonight as they conclude their season visiting the Oklahoma City Blue at 7 p.m. CST at the Cox Convention Center.