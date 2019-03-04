SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS LONNIE WALKER IV TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (March 4, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Lonnie Walker IV to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 24 games with Austin, Walker IV is averaging 16.0 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.25 steals in 26.9 minutes. He has scored 20-or-more points in 7 of his last 10 games with Austin and has collected 14 steals during that span.

The first-year guard out of the University of Miami has appeared in seven games for San Antonio, averaging 2.0 points and 1.6 rebounds in 8.4 minutes.

Walker IV will be available for the Austin Spurs tomorrow as they head to his home state of Pennsylvania to take on the Erie Bayhawks at 6 p.m. CST at Erie Insurance Arena.