SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS LONNIE WALKER IV TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 5, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Lonnie Walker IV to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Walker IV made his NBA debut last night vs. Toronto, finishing with 3 points and a rebound in 5 minutes. The 20-year-old became the second-youngest Spur to appear in a game in San Antonio franchise history, behind only Tony Parker.

In 11 appearances with Austin, Walker IV is averaging 14.2 points, 2.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 25.8 minutes.

Walker IV will be available, alongside fellow Silver and Black rookie Chimezie Metu, for the Austin Spurs this afternoon as they host the Memphis Hustle at 12 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.