SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS KELDON JOHNSON AND CHIMEZIE METU TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (November 17, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned guard Keldon Johnson and forward Chimezie Metu to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Johnson has appeared in four games with Austin, averaging a team-best 22.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 29.8 minutes.

Metu finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 2 blocks in 19 minutes in his lone appearance will Austin this season.

Both players will be available for Austin’s game today vs. the Stockton Kings at 4 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.