SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS CHIMEZIE METU TO AUSTIN SPURS

Posted: Nov 06, 2019

SAN ANTONIO (November 6, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

 

Metu will practice with Austin tomorrow before returning to San Antonio for tomorrow’s game vs. Oklahoma City.

 

He will then be re-assigned back to Austin on Friday, Nov. 8 for their home-opener vs. the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.

 

Last year Metu appeared in 26 games with Austin, averaging 14.0 points, 7.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.54 blocks in 27.3 minutes.

