SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS CHIMEZIE METU TO AUSTIN SPURS
SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 28, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.
In 19 games with Austin, Metu is averaging 13.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.63 blocks in 28.4 minutes. The first-year forward out of the University of Southern California is averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.0 minutes through 28 appearances this season with San Antonio.
Metu will be available for the Austin Spurs tonight when they host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7:30 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.