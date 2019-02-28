SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS CHIMEZIE METU TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Feb. 28, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 19 games with Austin, Metu is averaging 13.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.63 blocks in 28.4 minutes. The first-year forward out of the University of Southern California is averaging 1.7 points and 1.2 rebounds in 5.0 minutes through 28 appearances this season with San Antonio.​

Metu will be available for the Austin Spurs tonight when they host the Rio Grande Valley Vipers at 7:30 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.