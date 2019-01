SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 19, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

In 15 games with Austin, Metu has averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.60 blocks in 29.1 minutes.

Metu will be available for Austin tonight when they host the Iowa Wolves for their annual Pink Night at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.