SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS CHIMEZIE METU TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 14, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

After appearing in the last four games for the Spurs, the first-year forward is averaging 2.4 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.8 minutes in 18 appearances this season with San Antonio.​

In three appearances with Austin, Metu is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.67 blocks in 32.0 minutes.

Metu will be available for Austin when they visit the Texas Legends tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Dr Pepper Arena.