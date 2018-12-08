SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS CHIMEZIE METU TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 8, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

The first-year forward is averaging 2.5 points and 1.4 rebounds in 5.7 minutes in 15 appearances this season with San Antonio. In two games with Austin, Metu is averaging 15.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.50 blocks in 33.6 minutes.

Metu will be available for the Austin Spurs tonight as they host the Memphis Hustle at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.