SAN ANTONIO ASSIGNS CHIMEZIE METU TO AUSTIN SPURS

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 1, 2018) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that they have assigned forward Chimezie Metu to the Austin Spurs of the NBA G League.

Metu posted a double-double with 22 points and 10 rebounds in 36 minutes to help the Austin Spurs defeat the Lakeland Magic 101-92 on Nov. 20 in his first career G League appearance.

The first-year forward is averaging 2.3 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.0 minutes over 12 games this season with San Antonio.

Metu will be available for the Austin Spurs tonight as they take on the Salt Lake City Stars at 7 p.m. at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park.