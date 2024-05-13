Registration Is Now Open For 2024 Spurs Summer Basketball Camps

SAN ANTONIO (May 13, 2024) – Spurs Sports Academy is announcing their 2024 Spurs Summer Basketball Camps and inviting youth athletes to register in San Antonio and Austin. Presented by Gatorade, this fun and competitive basketball learning experience is ideal for children who want to learn the basics of basketball or are looking to improve their skills. Registration is now open at spurssportsacademy.com/summercamps.

Led by a team of experienced and skilled coaches, the Spurs Summer Basketball Camps are open to children ages 6 to 18 and will help athletes hone their basketball skills while experiencing daily Spurs values and character development conversations. To build a safe and supportive environment, on-site athletic trainers from Methodist Healthcare System will also be available to support the campers’ well-being. This collaborative approach supports their overall development, allowing the athletes to focus on improving their skills both on and off the basketball court.

Select Spurs Summer Basketball Camps include special guest appearances with current and former Spurs players, coaches, or Coyote. As part of registration, each camper will receive a digital memory that includes a picture of the athlete with a Spurs championship trophy, as well as a Spurs Camp team photo featuring their teammates and camp coach.

Spurs Summer Basketball Camps offers six different sessions:

Coyote Camp , presented by H-E-B, introduces the game of basketball in a competitive, fun environment for beginner level kids. Ages 6-12.

, presented by H-E-B, introduces the game of basketball in a competitive, fun environment for beginner level kids. Ages 6-12. Spurs Player Camp builds a strong foundation and skill development for kids ages 6-13.

builds a strong foundation and skill development for kids ages 6-13. All Girls Camp is a positive environment where every girl can realize their full potential. This camp includes skills training and small sided games. Ages 9-18.

is a positive environment where every girl can realize their full potential. This camp includes skills training and small sided games. Ages 9-18. Skills Training Camp helps athletes develop top-notch skills in a competitive environment. Campers will learn how great players think, practice and play through focused skill workouts, team games and daily leadership and character development training. Ages 7-18.

helps athletes develop top-notch skills in a competitive environment. Campers will learn how great players think, practice and play through focused skill workouts, team games and daily leadership and character development training. Ages 7-18. All Girls Overnight Camp: More than just basketball, this exclusive overnight camp for girls combines intensive training with personal development. It's an encouraging environment designed to empower young girl athletes to be better players and more confident individuals.

More than just basketball, this exclusive overnight camp for girls combines intensive training with personal development. It's an encouraging environment designed to empower young girl athletes to be better players and more confident individuals. Spurs Overnight Camp provides the ultimate basketball camp experience, offering high-level competition and intense skill work for boys and girls. Ages 10-18.