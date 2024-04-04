REGISTRATION FOR THE FIESTA® DE LOS SPURS RUN IS NOW OPEN

SAN ANTONIO (April 3, 2024) – Spurs Give is partnering with Fiesta® San Antonio to host the annual Fiesta de los Spurs Run on Saturday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. The run takes place before the Fiesta® Flambeau and gives participants the opportunity to run or walk a 3.1-mile parade route along the streets of a cheering crowd. Registration is now open online.
The Fiesta de los Spurs Run encourages runners to wear costumes, Fiesta attire or their best Spurs gear for a chance to win a prize in a pre-race costume contest. There's no specific theme, so runners can choose their own creative outfits.
Following the run, a post-race celebration will be held at Piazza Italia Park with food and drinks specials, live music, special guest appearances, photo opportunities and chances to win exclusive memorabilia.
Registration Information
- April 1 - 26 general registration: $45 per runner
- Race day registration: $50 per runner
- Kids aged 11 and under: $10 (Shirt not included)
- Register online. Registration includes a bib, and other giveaways
- The first 1,000 finishers will receive a medal and runner shirt
Proceeds from the race will support funding the Play SA program through Spurs Give. Spurs Give works to strengthen and serve the community through impactful programming, player engagements and community investments that enrich the lives of youth and those around them. The nonprofit runs numerous programs throughout the city, including park renovations and the Spurs Youth Basketball League.
About Spurs Give
We are a family - a team - passionate about sports. We are passionate about what sports can do for our community - especially our youth. At the heart of it, we believe sports can provide a family with a common goal, and a hope for a better future. We are Spurs Give - the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. Since our founding in 1988, we have invested $32 million in our community. Through our players' passions, our grants, and our impact programs, we are changing lives and leaving a lasting impact. You give. We give. Spurs Give.
- Spurs -