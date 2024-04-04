REGISTRATION FOR THE FIESTA® DE LOS SPURS RUN IS NOW OPEN

SAN ANTONIO (April 3, 2024) – Spurs Give is partnering with Fiesta® San Antonio to host the annual Fiesta de los Spurs Run on Saturday, April 27 at 6:30 p.m. The run takes place before the Fiesta® Flambeau and gives participants the opportunity to run or walk a 3.1-mile parade route along the streets of a cheering crowd. Registration is now open online.

The Fiesta de los Spurs Run encourages runners to wear costumes, Fiesta attire or their best Spurs gear for a chance to win a prize in a pre-race costume contest. There's no specific theme, so runners can choose their own creative outfits.

Following the run, a post-race celebration will be held at Piazza Italia Park with food and drinks specials, live music, special guest appearances, photo opportunities and chances to win exclusive memorabilia.

Registration Information

April 1 - 26 general registration: $45 per runner

Race day registration: $50 per runner

Kids aged 11 and under: $10 (Shirt not included)

Register online. Registration includes a bib, and other giveaways

The first 1,000 finishers will receive a medal and runner shirt

Proceeds from the race will support funding the Play SA program through Spurs Give. Spurs Give works to strengthen and serve the community through impactful programming, player engagements and community investments that enrich the lives of youth and those around them. The nonprofit runs numerous programs throughout the city, including park renovations and the Spurs Youth Basketball League.

