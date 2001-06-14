NIKE Spurs Basketball Camp Scores Big With Campers, Coaches

The coaches have just as much

fun as the campers, but we also take our job seriously. The Spurs bring positive

feelings [to their organization] and we try to bring that as well. The Spurs organization

is unique and that is shown by the type of guys they have on the team. We try

to exercise the same things in camp: strong leadership, teamwork, hard work, a

positive attitude, and most of all, having fun."

First week camper D.J. Garza, 17, has been playing basketball for 11 years, but

this is his first Spurs Basketball Camp. He really likes the camp, praising the

coaches for their hard work and experience. "All the drills are typical basketball

drills, but these coaches help take [the experience] to a different level."

Each day camp begins with words of encouragement from the coaches. The morning

continues with basic warm-ups and various contests, followed by technique drills

such as passing, dribbling, shooting, and defense.

Cheryl

Nixon, 13, is also experiencing her first NIKE Spurs Basketball Camp. She has

had a great time and would definitely come again if given the opportunity. "The

coaches really helped with my passing and shooting," said Nixon. "I'm a point

guard and the dribbling skills they showed us were really helpful. I think I really

improved a lot."

After a lunch break, the campers participate in basketball games, a 5-on-5 competition

and other scrimmages. At the end of each day, the campers get the opportunity

to hear some advice from a Spurs basketball coach and legendary great or current

players, such as first week attendees George Gervin, Terry Porter and Spurs Assistant

Coach Mike Budenholzer.

Casey Hassel, 11, really enjoyed his

first Basketball Camp experience as well. "They teach discipline," said Hassel,

"but it's fun." In fact, he had so much fun that he plans to return to camp next

summer. "My favorite part was getting to meet George Gervin and Coach Bud [Spurs

Assistant Coach Mike Budenholzer]. They taught me the fundamentals of basketball,

passing, dribbling, and shooting skills, and defensive and offensive plays."

Coach Shed takes a lot of pride in the camp and the way it is run. "We think our

camps are better because of the things we stress to both the parents and the campers,"

said Shed.

"We run a well organized, positive and safe camp and we stress all

fundamentals of the game. These kids aren't going to leave here as Tim [Duncan],

David [Robinson] or Avery [Johnson], but they will leave with good fundamentals.

The most important thing is to have fun, because when you have fun, you will be

successful."

The

newest addition to the NIKE Spurs Basketball Camp this summer is an all girls

camp. Coached by Spurs Director of Development for Women's Basketball, Clarissa

Davis-Wrightsil, the girls are learning from one of the best female basketball

players in the country. Davis-Wrightsil was recognized as the NCAA College Player

of the Year twice while attending the University of Texas, and was named the Final

Four MVP during the Longhorns' 1986 NCAA Championship season. After college, she

played professional basketball in Italy, Japan and Turkey, followed by three seasons

in the ABL and one season in the WNBA, retiring in 1999. Davis-Wrightsil has been

inducted into the Texas Basketball Hall of Fame, the University of Texas Hall

of Honors and the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame. She is currently working with

the Spurs to create more awareness of women's basketball, including the possibility

of acquiring a WNBA team in San Antonio.

"I'm so excited that the camp sold out," said Davis-Wrightsil. "It's amazing that

we've had so many girls show interest in improving their basketball skills. I

see this camp as a small snapshot of the future of women's basketball."

At camp, Davis-Wrightsil begins each day by teaching offensive, defensive, and

individual skills to the girls. After these drills, the girls break up into groups

by their respective ages and participate in contests to win various prizes. After

lunch, guest speakers give the girls advice and then the girls try to apply these

teachings while scrimmaging.

Taylor Spain, 10, experienced her second Spurs Camp when she participated in the

all-girls camp this year. She learned the correct form for shooting lay-ups, dribbling,

defense, and shooting free throws. "I'm having a great time," said Spain.