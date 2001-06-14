NIKE Spurs Basketball Camp Scores Big With Campers, Coaches

The coaches have just as much
fun as the campers, but we also take our job seriously. The Spurs bring positive
feelings [to their organization] and we try to bring that as well. The Spurs organization
is unique and that is shown by the type of guys they have on the team. We try
to exercise the same things in camp: strong leadership, teamwork, hard work, a
positive attitude, and most of all, having fun."
First week camper D.J. Garza, 17, has been playing basketball for 11 years, but
this is his first Spurs Basketball Camp. He really likes the camp, praising the
coaches for their hard work and experience. "All the drills are typical basketball
drills, but these coaches help take [the experience] to a different level."
Each day camp begins with words of encouragement from the coaches. The morning
continues with basic warm-ups and various contests, followed by technique drills
such as passing, dribbling, shooting, and defense.
Cheryl
Nixon, 13, is also experiencing her first NIKE Spurs Basketball Camp. She has
had a great time and would definitely come again if given the opportunity. "The
coaches really helped with my passing and shooting," said Nixon. "I'm a point
guard and the dribbling skills they showed us were really helpful. I think I really
improved a lot."
After a lunch break, the campers participate in basketball games, a 5-on-5 competition
and other scrimmages. At the end of each day, the campers get the opportunity
to hear some advice from a Spurs basketball coach and legendary great or current
players, such as first week attendees George Gervin, Terry Porter and Spurs Assistant
Coach Mike Budenholzer.
Casey Hassel, 11, really enjoyed his
first Basketball Camp experience as well. "They teach discipline," said Hassel,
"but it's fun." In fact, he had so much fun that he plans to return to camp next
summer. "My favorite part was getting to meet George Gervin and Coach Bud [Spurs
Assistant Coach Mike Budenholzer]. They taught me the fundamentals of basketball,
passing, dribbling, and shooting skills, and defensive and offensive plays."
Coach Shed takes a lot of pride in the camp and the way it is run. "We think our
camps are better because of the things we stress to both the parents and the campers,"
said Shed.
"We run a well organized, positive and safe camp and we stress all
fundamentals of the game. These kids aren't going to leave here as Tim [Duncan],
David [Robinson] or Avery [Johnson], but they will leave with good fundamentals.
The most important thing is to have fun, because when you have fun, you will be
successful."
The
newest addition to the NIKE Spurs Basketball Camp this summer is an all girls
camp. Coached by Spurs Director of Development for Women's Basketball, Clarissa
Davis-Wrightsil, the girls are learning from one of the best female basketball
players in the country. Davis-Wrightsil was recognized as the NCAA College Player
of the Year twice while attending the University of Texas, and was named the Final
Four MVP during the Longhorns' 1986 NCAA Championship season. After college, she
played professional basketball in Italy, Japan and Turkey, followed by three seasons
in the ABL and one season in the WNBA, retiring in 1999. Davis-Wrightsil has been
inducted into the Texas Basketball Hall of Fame, the University of Texas Hall
of Honors and the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame. She is currently working with
the Spurs to create more awareness of women's basketball, including the possibility
of acquiring a WNBA team in San Antonio.
"I'm so excited that the camp sold out," said Davis-Wrightsil. "It's amazing that
we've had so many girls show interest in improving their basketball skills. I
see this camp as a small snapshot of the future of women's basketball."
At camp, Davis-Wrightsil begins each day by teaching offensive, defensive, and
individual skills to the girls. After these drills, the girls break up into groups
by their respective ages and participate in contests to win various prizes. After
lunch, guest speakers give the girls advice and then the girls try to apply these
teachings while scrimmaging.
Taylor Spain, 10, experienced her second Spurs Camp when she participated in the
all-girls camp this year. She learned the correct form for shooting lay-ups, dribbling,
defense, and shooting free throws. "I'm having a great time," said Spain.
"I hope I can come back [to camp] until
I'm 18 (the age limit). The camp is helping me get much better at the basics of
basketball and I hope to improve my skills enough to play in the WNBA someday."
"I come in here and not only try to be a good coach and a good role model, but
I try to be a part of each girl's life," said Davis-Wrightsil. "I know that everything
I say and don't say, do and don't do, influences each girl out here. Because of
this, I am strict. I try to teach the discipline that I've learned [from my career
in the WNBA]. I expect the girls to work hard and keep a positive attitude. I
want these girls to leave here with respect for their teammates, their coach,
and most importantly themselves."
With a total of 7 camps offered throughout the summer, basketball players from
around San Antonio have an opportunity to join in on the fun. The first camp started
June 4, and additional camps run through the week of August 6. Each camp is 5
days, with options for full days or half days. One of the camps is a boys-only
overnight camp, while the others run from 9 am - 4 pm. Although 4 of the camps
are already sold out (the girls camp from June 11 - 15, the June 18-22, July 8-13,
and the July 16-20 camps), interested parents or campers can find out more information
about the camps by visiting spurs.com and clicking on the Spurs NIKE Basketball
Camp link, or by calling the Spurs Basketball Camp Hotline at 1-800-688-SPUR or
(210) 554-7794.