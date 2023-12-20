McCombs Family Joins San Antonio Spurs Investor Group

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 20, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that the McCombs family is joining the Spurs investor group as its newest strategic partner. This move has been approved by the NBA Board of Governors and executed.

“Red, Charline and the entire McCombs family mean so much to the Spurs and San Antonio,” said Peter J. Holt, SS&E managing partner. “To see the McCombs family come full circle and officially welcome them back into our investor group is beyond special. Red was a visionary whose bold work shaped San Antonio and put us on the global map. The McCombs family is continuing his legacy and together with our entire investor group, we are committed to seeing the Spurs and this great city thrive.”

The McCombs family has called San Antonio home since 1958, when Charline and Red McCombs relocated from Corpus Christi. Starting with a single used car lot, over his seven-decade career Red became a multi-industry business magnate. Among many other activities, Red was known for his eponymous new car dealership group, co-founding Clear Channel Communications, his multiple professional sports investments and generous philanthropy alongside Charline. Notably, Red and Charline were among the original investor group with the vision to bring professional basketball to San Antonio in 1973.

Today, the McCombs family includes 32 children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Red and Charline. McCombs Enterprises, the family’s business office led by second- and third-generation family members, carries the legacy of Red and Charline forward through its charitable efforts, local car dealerships, real estate development and energy investing.

“The entire McCombs family is thrilled to renew our connection to the Spurs and join Peter, Corinna and the Holt family as strategic partners,” said Joseph Shields, grandson of Charline and Red McCombs, and Executive Vice President of McCombs Enterprises.

Peter J. Holt assumed the Spurs Chairman role in March of 2019 and was named Managing Partner in June 2021. Peter and his sister, Corinna Holt Richter, represent the Holt family on the organization’s board of managers. The Holt family remains the largest shareholder of the San Antonio Spurs. Since 2021, Sixth Street, a leading global investment firm, Michael Dell, CEO and founder of Dell Technologies, Joe Gebbia, Airbnb Co-Founder and Chairman of Airbnb.org, Kimberly Lewis, founder of investment management company KSL Resources, and Paul Viera, founder of global investment firm EARNEST Partners have joined the Spurs investor group as strategic partners.

