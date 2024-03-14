Legends Hosts Job Fairs for New Roca & Martillo Restaurant at the Rock at La Cantera

SAN ANTONIO (March 11, 2024) – Legends is seeking to hire full-time and part-time employees for the new Roca & Martillo restaurant with two upcoming job fairs. Roca & Martillo is the new restaurant that will be open to the public at The Rock at La Cantera in Spring 2024. Hospitality operations and special events at the restaurant will be managed by Legends, a global premium experiences company.

Roca & Martillo Job Fair Details:

Location: Workforce Solutions Alamo Career Center at 3652 Bluemel Rd, Ste 200

Tuesday, March 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Thursday, March 21 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Representatives from Legends will be recruiting for food and beverage positions. Position offers will be given on the spot to qualified candidates during the job fairs. Enhanced fringe benefits will be available to full-time staff, such as access to the Employee Assistant Program, 401(k) retirement savings plan, medical insurance and commuter savings program. Candidates can begin the application process at Legends.Net/Careers.

Full-Time Opportunities Include:

Host/hostess - Line cooks

Servers - Prep cooks

Food Runners - Barbacks

Expeditor - Bartenders

Dishwashers - Busser

Roca & Martillo will be a new Tuscan-Italian inspired restaurant on the San Antonio Spurs Rock at La Cantera campus. Led by Chef Jason Dady in collaboration with the Spurs, the restaurant will offer both indoor and outdoor dining options and feature a rooftop patio experience with views of Frost Plaza and the La Cantera neighborhood.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the Frost Bank Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. In November 2021, SS&E broke ground on The Rock at La Cantera, a multiphase $500 million legacy project that extends across 45 acres and is home to the new Victory Capital Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility for the San Antonio Spurs, a 22-acre park, and Frost Plaza, a community-centered outdoor space. Future phases will feature a human performance research center and space for medical, hospitality and office use. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

