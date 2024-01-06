Legends Hosts Job Fairs for New Positions at Spurs Club

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 4, 2024) – Legends is seeking to hire full-time and part-time employees for the new Spurs Club at The Rock at La Cantera with two upcoming job fairs. Spurs Club is the members-only chef-driven social club and private dining experience that is currently under construction in the Victory Capital Performance Center. The food and beverages services at the club will be managed by Legends, a global premium experiences company.

Spurs Club Job Fair Details:

Location: Courtyard by Marriott San Antonio Six Flags at The Rim at 5731 Rim Pass

Monday, Jan. 8, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Representatives from Legends will be recruiting for food and beverage positions. Position offers will be given on the spot to qualified candidates during the job fairs. Enhanced fringe benefits will be available to full-time staff, such as access to the Employee Assistant Program, 401(k) retirement savings plan, medical insurance and commuter savings program. Candidates can begin the application process at Legends.Net/Careers.

Full-Time Opportunities Include:

Member Services Associate - Line cooks

Garde Mangers - Grill cooks

Food Runners - Prep cooks

Beverage Runners - Bartenders

Dishwasher - Barbacks

Cook Supervisors - Servers

Porters

Spurs Club will be the first-of-its-kind in the NBA, featuring multiple bars, fine dining, lounge and personal workspace all with private elevator access and exclusive views of the Spurs practice courts. Membership applications are open now. Interested applicants can find more information at SpursClub.com.

About Spurs Sports & Entertainment

Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) is a value-based and community-centric sports and entertainment company that provides premier live and global digital experiences for fans across a portfolio of three teams and two venues – all supported by a staff of more than 1,000 full and part-time employees. SS&E owns and operates the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), Austin Spurs (NBA G League), and San Antonio FC (USL), as well as manages the day-to-day operations of the Frost Bank Center, Toyota Field and STAR Complex. In November 2021, SS&E broke ground on The Rock at La Cantera, a multiphase $500 million legacy project that extends across 45 acres and is home to the new Victory Capital Performance Center, a state-of-the-art training facility for the San Antonio Spurs, a 22-acre park, and Frost Plaza, a community-centered outdoor space. Future phases will feature a human performance research center and space for medical, hospitality and office use. The SS&E investor group is led by Managing Partner Peter J. Holt.

About Legends