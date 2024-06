The National Basketball Association today announced that the San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game on February 23 will be changed to 6:00 p.m. and will continue to be televised by ESPN. The game can still be seen locally on CW35 and heard in English on 1200 AM WOAI and in Spanish on 1350 AM KCOR. The game was previously scheduled to tip-off at 7:00 p.m.