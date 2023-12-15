Frost Plaza Announces Official Spurs Fan Fest Watch Party Schedule for the 2023-24 Season

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 15, 2023) – The San Antonio Spurs invite fans to mark their calendars for four upcoming Spurs fan fest watch parties, presented by Michelob ULTRA, at Frost Plaza this season. Following the recent opening of Frost Plaza at The Rock at La Cantera, these watch parties will unite Spurs fans around this new community gathering space as they watch the game on the 40-foot outdoor screen and enjoy all that the plaza has to offer.

SPURS FAN FEST WATCH PARTIES @ FROST PLAZA

Date Opponent Fan Fest Tip Off Game Tip Off Saturday, Dec. 23 Dallas Mavericks 6 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20 Washington Wizards 4:30 p.m. 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 23 Los Angeles Lakers 8 p.m. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, March 9 Golden State Warriors 6 p.m. 7:30 p.m.

These free watch parties will feature interactive games, giveaways and raffles for fans in attendance, with many more perks and activations. Fans are encouraged to bring their own chairs and blankets and can purchase food and beverages from the kiosks onsite. Spurs fan fest watch parties at Frost Plaza will function as a place for all of San Antonio to meet fellow Spurs fans and cheer on the Silver and Black in a spirited environment, bringing the game to more fans than ever.

Details on each watch party will be shared closer to the date via the Official Spurs Fan Club at Spurs.com/FanClub and the Official Spurs App presented by Frost at Spurs.com/App or by texting PLAZA to 210-444-5050 to receive a downloadable eCalendar link to add watch parties to calendars now, with built in reminders and the most up to date event details. To stay updated on all Frost Plaza events, fans can go to TheRockAtLaCantera.com/Frost-Plaza.

Frost Plaza is an outdoor community gathering space that functions as the welcome space for The Rock at La Cantera campus and broader community through outdoor events and activities. The plaza features a splash pad, a 40-foot LED screen and “Roca & Martillo” restaurant that is expected to open to the public in Spring 2024. In addition to watch parties, fans can look forward to community impact programming, seasonal events and other activations at the plaza.

Frost Plaza is open every day from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., with kiosks open and operating on Thursdays and Fridays from 4 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 10 p.m. Beyond these four fan fest watch parties, all Spurs game this season will be streamed on the outdoor screen.



About Spurs Sports & Entertainment