Frost Bank Center Tips Off 2023-24 Season With New Food And Beverage Offerings

Eight New Restaurants will be Featured as Part of the Culinary Residency Program

SAN ANTONIO (Oct. 31, 2023) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment (SS&E) and the Silver & Black Experience, powered by Aramark, today announced its food and beverage offerings for the 2023-24 season at Frost Bank Center. The arena will offer 13 new and multicultural food options for fans, including eight that were selected to be a part of the Spurs Culinary Residency this season. Fans can take a bite out of these selections during the Spurs home games.

“We are excited to welcome fans to the newly named Frost Bank Center with diverse culinary options,” said Kevin Barker, Associate Director Culinary Experience for SS&E. “These hand-selected food and beverage offerings are part of our efforts to heighten our fan experience with flavorful picks that we know they’ll crave.”

Fans can enjoy a wide selection of new meals, drinks and snacks for the 2023-24 season:

Plaza Level

SA Central is Frost Bank Center’s new food hall concept. It will feature menu items from four local chef-driven concepts: Bunz Burgers by Chef Thierry, Fruteria by Chef Johnny Hernandez, Shuck Shack and Two Brothers BBQ by Chef Jason Dady. Section 109

The Beignet Stand is officially joining Frost Bank Center after a successful run in the 2022-23 Spurs Culinary Residency program. The restaurant will return with a permanent location at section 121, serving fan-favorite freshly fried beignet treats. Section 121

Super Biendraws inspiration from renowned chef Johnny Hernandez’s familial roots. The restaurant will serve customizable taco and burrito bowls. Section 117

Frost Club Level

Crust Pizza now gives guests the option to pick three, four or five squared pizzas in a box with the choice of different classic toppings, including pepperoni, supreme, Hawaiian and pulled pork. Sections 2 and 26

Davila’s BBQ is opening a second location at section 2 and is making a short move from their old location to section 28. Fans can enjoy their must-have mesquite-smoked dishes with traditional family recipes at both locations. Sections 2 and 28 as part of Frost Bank Center’s mercados

Fries and Floats is located in section 20 and will serve loaded French fries complemented with a range of flavored floats on their menu. Section 20

Garrison Brothersis serving up hand-selected single-barrel bourbons. Frost Club level bars, Charter Clubs, Courtside Club, Terrace level bars and The Agave Club

Terrace Level

The Agave Club, presented by SWBC, is the newly renovated restaurant inside the Frost Bank Center featuring a chef-driven action station and carefully crafted menu items that will appeal to almost every palate. The Agave Club is available to all ticket holders for every Spurs home game.

Spurs Culinary Residency

Through the Spurs Culinary Residency, Frost Bank Center is spotlighting local and minority-owned restaurants. Presented by Coca-Cola, the selected restaurants will take turns in being featured for up to nine home games at a dedicated concession stand located on the balcony level concourse within the H-E-B Fan Zone:

Baklovah Bakery & Sweetsserves handmade pastries including apple pie, opera cakes and macarons. Fans can also order Mediterranean delicacies, such as walnut baklava, kanafeh pastries and meat pies

Fruteria Chavezhas Mexican-inspired treats on the menu, including elote, mangonadas, raspas and fruit cups

Howzit Hawaiian Kitchenfeatures authentic comfort food from the islands of Hawaii

Jacked! Potatooffers a variety of loaded baked potatoes, including vegan friendly toppings

La Panaderíais bringing their popular handmade bread and pan dulce to the arena

Ming’s Thing serves Asian comfort food, such as noodle dishes and bao

Panda Brothersis offering Chinese fusion dishes filled with authentic flavors

Pat and Kim Bakery is known for their variety of baked goods, including their tasty cookie flavors, like caramel apple, watermelon tajin and root beer

As part of the Culinary Residency program, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Copper Cap Lounge will create a “Give Back” specialty cocktail menu that aligns with the different culinary concepts featured at the stand throughout the season. Tito’s Handmade Vodka will make a $1 donation to Spurs Give for each specialty cocktail sold at Tito’s Handmade Vodka Copper Cap Lounge, up to $20,000, from Oct. 26, 2023 to April 30, 2024, located directly next to the Culinary Residency stand, which will go towards supporting Spurs culinary programming.

About the Frost Bank Center