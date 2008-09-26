Spurs Sports & Entertainment Hires Frank Miceli As Senior Vice President Of Marketing And Sales

SAN ANTONIO – Spurs Sports & Entertainment announced today that Frank Miceli will join the management team as senior vice president of marketing and sales, overseeing all marketing, promotional, ticket sales, new media and communications initiatives for the San Antonio Spurs (NBA), San Antonio Rampage (AHL), San Antonio Silver Stars (WNBA), Austin Toros (NBA D-League) and the AT&T Center.

“Frank is a very highly regarded and accomplished leader in the sports and entertainment industry,” said Spurs Sports & Entertainment President of Business Operations Rick Pych. “He shares our commitment to constantly strive to provide the best entertainment product and value for our fans. We are very fortunate to have someone of Frank’s high character and work ethic join us, and we look forward to adding his experience and vision to our team.”

Miceli comes to SS&E after having spent the last 18 years with Comcast-Spectacor, most recently as chief operating officer for both the Philadelphia Phantoms (AHL) and Philadelphia Wings (NLL). A South Philadelphia native, Miceli served as the COO of the Phantoms since their inaugural season in l996 and became COO of the Philadelphia Wings of the National Lacrosse League in 2006.

“Spurs Sports & Entertainment is a world-class organization. Joining this outstanding management team, led by Rick Pych, is an opportunity of a lifetime,” said Miceli. “I am looking forward to continuing to drive the expansion and growth of the sports properties, while building upon the business success of the Spurs, Silver Stars, Rampage, Toros and AT&T Center. My experience working with Ed Snider and Peter Luukko at Comcast-Spectacor has prepared me well for this opportunity, and I am ready for the new challenge and opportunity to continue my career in San Antonio.”

Prior to 1996, Miceli was the director of sales and marketing for the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) where he was responsible for moving the team’s season ticket base into their new home at the Wachovia Center. He began his career with Comcast-Spectacor in l990 as vice president of marketing and advertising for Spectathlete.

Additionally in 2000 while operating the Phantoms, he was also charged with overseeing the day-to-day operations of Comcast-Spectacor’s three Baltimore Orioles minor league affiliates until 2006 when all three teams were sold.

“Frank has been an integral part of the growth and success of Comcast-Spectacor as a leader in the sports and entertainment industry,” said Comcast-Spectacor Chairman Ed Snider. “I know I’m really going to miss Frank, especially his enthusiasm and humor.”

Comcast-Spectacor President Peter Luukko added, “I’ve had the real pleasure of literally growing up in the business with Frank and I consider him one of my closest friends. This was such a fantastic opportunity for Frank and we all support his decision. We are all going to miss Frank and wish him and his family success in San Antonio.”