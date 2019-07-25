DERRICK WHITE NAMED TO USA BASKETBALL SELECT TEAM

SAN ANTONIO (July 25, 2019) – USA Basketball today announced that Spurs guard Derrick White has been named to the Men’s Select Team. White will be part of the 13-man USA Basketball Select Team that will train daily from Aug. 5-8 at UNLV's Mendenhall Center with the USA National Team, led by Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich.

White was previously part of the 2018 USA Men’s World Cup Qualifying Team, where he started both games and averaged 9.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.50 steals in 20.5 minutes while helping the team go 2-0. Entering his third season with the Spurs, White averaged 9.9 points, 3.9 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 25.8 minutes while starting 55 games for San Antonio last season.

Joining White on the 2019 USA Basketball Select Team, which will be coached by Jeff Van Gundy: Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets); Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings); Mikal Bridges (Phoenix Suns); Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks); John Collins (Atlanta Hawks); Pat Connaughton (Milwaukee Bucks); De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings); Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets); Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic); Mitchell Robinson (New York Knicks); Landry Shamet (Los Angeles Clippers/Wichita State); Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks).

"The purpose of the Select Team is to help prepare our National Team for the World Cup and to offer an opportunity for some younger NBA standouts to be involved in the USA Basketball National Team program," said USA Basketball Men's National Team Managing Director Colangelo. "These 13 players help extend the legacy of elite players who have been part of USA Basketball Select teams. Not only will this group help prepare the United States for the FIBA World Cup, but it will also provide them with valuable experience at the USA Basketball National Team level."

The Select Team members also will join with the National Team players and participate in the USA Blue versus USA White exhibition game that is scheduled for 7 p.m. (PDT) on Aug. 9 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.