Davis Bertans to Participate in Basketball Without Borders Europe Camp

NEW YORK AND RIGA, LATVIA, June 5, 2019 – The National Basketball Association (NBA), the International Basketball Federation (FIBA) and the Latvia Basketball Association (Latvijas Basketbola Savieniba) today announced the roster of 64 of the top male and female players ages 17 and under from 26 European countries who will travel to Riga, Latvia for the 18th annual Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Europe Camp. The NBA and FIBA’s global basketball development and community outreach program will be held Sunday, June 9 – Wednesday, June 12 at the Elektrum Olympic Center.

BWB Europe 2019 will feature a number of current and former NBA and WNBA players including Latvian players Dairis Bertāns (New Orleans Pelicans), Dāvis Bertāns (San Antonio Spurs), Rodions Kurucs (Brooklyn Nets) and Kristaps Porziņģis (Dallas Mavericks), as well as Sam Dekker (Washington Wizards) and Jonathan Isaac (Orlando Magic). Former WNBA players Anete Jekabsone (Latvia) and Raffaela Masciadri (Italy), along with former Latvian National Team Captain Gunta Basko will also participate in the camp.

Head Coach Rick Carlisle (Dallas Mavericks), current NBA assistant coaches Josh Longstaff (Milwaukee Bucks), Jamahl Mosley (Dallas Mavericks) and Pablo Prigioni (Brooklyn Nets), as well as NBA player development coach Michael Ruffin (New Orleans Pelicans) will also serve as BWB Europe coaches. Mavericks trainer Casey Smith will serve as the camp’s strength and conditioning coach and athletic trainer.

Marin Sedlacek (Philadelphia 76ers, Serbia) and Patrick Hunt (President of the World Association of Basketball Coaches, Australia), will serve as camp directors.

BWB Europe 2019 will bring together the top male and female players ages 17 and under from throughout Europe to learn directly from current and former NBA and FIBA players and coaches and to compete against the best young players from the region.

Players and coaches will lead the campers through a variety of activities on and off the court, including movement efficiency, skill development stations, shooting and skills competitions, 5-on-5 games, and daily life skills seminars focusing on health, leadership and communication. One boy and one girl will be named BWB Europe MVPs at the conclusion of the camp. In addition, NBA Referee Performance and Development Advisor and longtime former NBA official Bernie Fryer will lead various development sessions with local FIBA referees.

NIKE, a global partner of BWB since 2002, will outfit the campers and coaches with NIKE apparel and footwear.

The NBA and FIBA have staged 57 BWB camps in 36 cities in 28 countries on six continents. More than 290 different current and former NBA and WNBA players have joined more than 230 NBA team personnel from all 30 NBA teams with 60 BWB campers drafted into the NBA or signed as free agents.

