Spurs Announce 2009-10 Broadcast Schedule

SAN ANTONIO, October 1, 2009 – The San Antonio Spurs today announced the broadcast schedule for their 2009 -10 NBA season with 73 regular season games airing locally in High Definition on Fox Sports Southwest, KENS 5 and KMYS (My-35).

Local coverage tips-off on Wednesday, October 28 on KENS 5 with the opening night broadcast match-up between the Spurs and the New Orleans Hornets at the AT&T Center. KENS-TV will broadcast 12 games this season, including expanded coverage with nine pre-game shows.

“We are more than ready to start broadcasting games. There is a certain buzz going into this season and I think our viewers will get a true sense of how entertaining the Spurs experience really is,” said Spurs Director of Broadcasting Mike Kickirillo. “While our focus is obviously the game, we’re also aiming to bring the feel of the AT&T Center to our audience – from walking through the turnstiles, to the various fan amenities – all in high definition.”

Fox Sports Southwest has expanded its Spurs coverage this season to broadcast 50 games, including the David Robinson Tribute Night on November 29 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers, honoring David Robinson’s Hall of Fame induction. In addition to airing both home and away games, FSN will host Spurs Live pre and post-game shows each game.

KMYS will air 11 games this season, with nine pre-game and one post-game Spurs show included in the broadcasts. Fans can tune in to KMYS to catch the much anticipated return of the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday, January 12 at the AT&T Center.

Individual tickets for games through January 31 go on sale Sunday, October 4 at Noon. Tickets can be purchased at all TicketMaster Ticket Center locations, charge by phone at 210-225-TEAM, online at ticketmaster.com or spurs.com or at the AT&T Center Southeast Box Office. The Box Office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and opens at 10 a.m. on weekend event days.