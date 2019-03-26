ARGENTINA’S GOLDEN GENERATION TO HOLD ROUNDTABLE DISCUSSION AT HALFTIME OF MANU GINOBILI’S JERSEY RETIREMENT NIGHT

SAN ANTONIO (March 26, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs today announced that six members of the Argentina’s Golden Generation National Team will hold a roundtable discussion at center court of the AT&T Center floor during halftime of the Spurs vs. Cavaliers game on Thursday, March 28 as part of the festivities surrounding Manu Ginobili’s Jersey Retirement Night.

Argentinian legends and teammates Alejandro Montecchia, Andrés Nocioni, Fabricio Oberto, Pablo Prigioni, Pepe Sánchez and Luis Scola will discuss Ginobili’s career and recognize the impact he’s had on Argentina. The discussion will be hosted by distinguished Argentinian author Adrián Paenza and will be held in Spanish with English subtitles displayed on the video board in the arena.

Highlighted by Argentina’s gold medal at the 2004 Olympics, The Golden Generation began to form in 2001 when they took home the gold medal at the 2001 FIBA Americas Championship. A year later Argentina claimed the silver medal at the 2002 FIBA World Championship. After capturing gold in 2004, Argentina claimed the bronze medal in the 2008 Olympics and followed it up in 2011 with a gold medal at the FIBA Americas Championship, which was played in the city of Mar del Plata in their home country.

Argentina remains the only country outside of the United States to win a gold medal in men’s basketball at the Olympics in the last 30 years.