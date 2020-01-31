NEWLY BRANDED SPURS GIVE TEAMS UP WITH THE CITY OF SAN ANTONIO TO INVEST $1 MILLION TO RESTORE PARKS ACROSS THE CITY

SAN ANTONIO (Jan. 31, 2020) – Spurs Give, formerly known as Silver & Black Give Back, in partnership with the City of San Antonio today announced their new $1 million project “Play SA”, a four-year commitment to renovate parks and community basketball courts across San Antonio. The multi-year project was unveiled after remarks from Spurs Sports & Entertainment Chairman Peter J. Holt, SS&E CEO RC Buford, Mayor Ron Nirenberg and San Antonio District 2 City Councilwoman Jada Andrews-Sullivan followed by a groundbreaking ceremony led by Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge at Woodard Park.

“It is crucial that families have accessible, secure spaces to engage in physical activity,” said Buford. “We are excited to team up with the City of San Antonio to inspire generations of families to stay active together through Play SA.”

The donation to the San Antonio Parks & Recreation Department will help rebuild, refurbish, and update parks and indoor and outdoor basketball courts across the city to help foster a safer play environment and a healthier and active lifestyle by 2024. The upcoming overhaul will include the renovation and restoration of parks in all 10 districts of San Antonio based on community needs, starting with a new basketball court at Woodard Park.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Spurs Give to invest in parks across San Antonio. Spurs Give has a wonderful 30-year history of supporting the San Antonio community and especially, our youth,” said Nirenberg. “This $1 million commitment will enhance neighborhood parks and offer spaces to enjoy the outdoors, exercise, and improve the quality of life for our community. We look forward to teaming up with the Spurs Give organization on this multi-year project.”

After three decades of community work, investment and involvement, the Spurs’ official nonprofit, formerly Silver & Black Give Back, today unveiled its new name, Spurs Give (SpursGive.org). The name change was introduced following a year-long listening tour which included focus groups, and community stakeholder surveys to redefine and reaffirm the brand’s mission and vision. The organization’s mission is to strengthen and serve our communities through impactful programming, player engagements, and investments that enrich the lives of youth and those around them.

"We are excited to roll out Spurs Give – a new name and expanded mission for the official nonprofit of Spurs Sports & Entertainment,” said Jennifer Regnier, Executive Director of Spurs Give. “Spurs Give is deeply invested in being a positive force in the lives of young people across our region. We believe we are uniquely positioned to support, assist and influence our community in a positive, impactful way.”

Spurs Give, then known as the Spurs Foundation, started in 1988 in an effort to generate goodwill and financial support for economically, emotionally and physically disadvantaged local youth. It has since grown to become a staple in the San Antonio community highlighted by several flagship programs including the Spurs Youth Basketball League, Operation Renovation, SAFC Micro League, and more. Spurs Give will continue to serve its new mission and invest in future leaders by bringing the community together on a larger scale through park renovations and innovative projects and intentional programming.

In its 30 years of service to the community, Spurs Give has focused on supporting youth sports and youth-led service programs throughout San Antonio and South and Central Texas by investing over $28 million back into the community and has impacted over 420,000 kids and coaches across 23 sites. With its new name, Spurs Sports & Entertainment will continue to be the largest annual donor to Spurs Give. The nonprofit will continue to aspire to raise $1.5 million a year in donor support to ensure the new programs’ success.

About Spurs Give

We are a family - a team - passionate about sports. We are passionate about what sports can do for our community - especially our youth. At the heart of it, we believe sports can provide a family with a common goal, and a hope for a better future. We are Spurs Give - the official 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization of Spurs Sports & Entertainment. Since our founding in 1988, we have invested $28 million in our community. Through our players' passions, our grants, and our impact programs, we are changing lives and leaving a lasting impact. You give. We give. Spurs Give.

