NEW SPURS FAN SHOP LOCATION SET TO OPEN FRIDAY AT SAN ANTONIO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

SAN ANTONIO (Dec. 5, 2019) – Spurs Sports & Entertainment today announced that the organization will open a Spurs Fan Shop location inside Terminal A at the San Antonio International Airport (SAT) on Friday, Dec. 6. The store, which will be operated by Paradies Lagardère, is part of a new phase of updates to airport.

The SAT Spurs Fan Shop, located nearest the Aeroméxico and Interjet gates in Terminal A, will feature official gear from the San Antonio-based SS&E family of teams – the San Antonio Spurs, the San Antonio Rampage, and San Antonio FC. The store will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

This will be the third location of the official team store, and the second site outside of the AT&T Center. The Spurs Fan Shop at The Shops at La Cantera opened in April.

