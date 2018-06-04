National Basketball Coaches Association Presents The 2018 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award to NBA Coaching Legend Doug Moe

Oakland, CA, June 3, 2018— Doug Moe, a coach many consider to be the Godfather of the NBA Run ‘n Gun offense, is the recipient of the 2018 Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award, the National Basketball Coaches Association announced today.

"In the 1970s and 80s Doug Moe established a pace and space game that was decades ahead of its time,” said Dallas Mavericks Head Coach and National Basketball Coaches Association President Rick Carlisle. “Congratulations to a true visionary on this special recognition of innovation and accomplishment."

“I am incredibly honored to be named the 2018 recipient of the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award. Winning this award carries a special significance because Chuck was a good friend and a tough competitor. But when the game was over, it was over, and we both appreciated that,” said Moe. “To win this award bearing his name is a true honor, especially as it comes from our peers, and a great way to keep his legacy alive. I’d like to thank the National Basketball Coaches Association and the Selection Committee for choosing me for this prestigious award.”

Moe, a two-time All-American at the University of North Carolina, began his 25-year professional coaching career in 1972 as an Assistant Coach of the Carolina Cougars (ABA). This followed a successful ABA playing career that included 3 ABA All-Star honors and an ABA Championship (1969). After two years with the Cougars, Moe became an Assistant Coach of the Denver Nuggets in 1974, and over the next two seasons the Nuggets went 125-43 and played in the 1976 ABA Finals, the last before the NBA-ABA merger.

In 1976 Moe was named the first Head Coach of the NBA San Antonio Spurs and NBA offenses were never quite the same again. Moe’s Spurs led the NBA in scoring in 3 of his 4 years as Head Coach while capturing 2 Central Division titles and a trip to the 1979 Eastern Conference Finals.

In 1980 Moe became Head Coach of the Denver Nuggets, where for the next 10 years, he established the Nuggets as the highest scoring team in NBA history. The Nuggets led the NBA in scoring 6 times in those 10 years, were second once, third twice and fourth once. The Nuggets’ 1981-82 scoring average of 126.5 points per game still stands as the highest in league annals.

Moe’s offense relied on ball movement, screens and constant cuts to the basket. He wanted his players to hold on to the ball for no more than two seconds. His Nuggets teams made the playoffs in 9 of his 10 seasons, captured 2 Midwest Division titles and went to the Western Conference Finals in 1985. Moe led the Nuggets to a then franchise record 54 wins in the 1987-88 season and was honored with the 1988 NBA Coach of the Year Award.

He was Head Coach of the Philadelphia 76ers in 1992-93 and later came out of retirement to once again serve as an Assistant Coach with the Denver Nuggets from 2003-2008.

The Nuggets honored Moe by retiring a jersey with the number 432, representing the number of wins Moe earned with the team. His 15-year Head Coaching record is 628-529, with a winning percentage of .543.

Moe is a 1997 inductee into the Colorado Sports Hall of Fame, a 1998 inductee into the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame and a 2015 inductee into the San Antonio Sports Hall of Fame.

“Coach Moe had a tremendously successful career and he always carried himself with dignity and class and represented NBA Coaches in a positive light, said David S. Fogel, National Basketball Coaches Association Executive Director. “This honor is well deserved.”

The National Basketball Coaches Association’s Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award honors the memory of Hall of Famer Chuck Daly, who over an outstanding NBA coaching career set a standard for integrity, competitive excellence and tireless promotion of NBA basketball. This year’s award recognizes the extraordinary contributions Doug Moe has made to the sport throughout his NBA career. Through building a body of work that has had a positive and powerful impact on the NBA coaching profession, Moe has embodied the high standards and leadership philosophies that Coach Daly brought to the game.

The National Basketball Coaches Association Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award recipient is selected annually by the Award Selection Committee. This committee is comprised of some of the most respected coaches and basketball executives in the game, including Bernie Bickerstaff, Billy Cunningham, Joe Dumars, Phil Jackson, Gregg Popovich, Pat Riley, Donnie Walsh and Lenny Wilkens.

Prior recipients are Al Attles and Hubie Brown (2017), K.C. Jones and Jerry Sloan (2016), Dick Motta (2015), Bernie Bickerstaff (2014), Bill Fitch (2013), Pat Riley (2012), Lenny Wilkens (2011), Tex Winter and Jack Ramsay (2010) and Tommy Heinsohn (2009).

About the NBCA: The National Basketball Coaches Association (NBCA) is the labor association that represents basketball coaches in the National Basketball Association (NBA). Founded in 1976 by legendary Boston Celtics player and coach, Tommy Heinsohn, the NBCA consists of all NBA Head Coaches, Assistant Coaches and alumni, and works closely with the NBA on all matters that pertain to the coaching profession.