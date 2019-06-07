SPURS TO PLAY PHOENIX SUNS
IN NBA’S 30th GAME IN MEXICO ON DECEMBER 14
Teams Will Face Off at Arena Ciudad de Mexico in Mexico City During The NBA Mexico City Games 2019
SAN ANTONIO (June 7, 2019) – The San Antonio Spurs will take on the Phoenix Suns in Mexico City’s Arena Ciudad de Mexico on Saturday, Dec. 14, marking the 30th time that two NBA teams have faced off in Mexico since the league began playing in the country in 1992. The NBA Mexico City Games 2019 will also feature a matchup between the Dallas Mavericks and Detroit Pistons on Thursday, Dec. 12.
Both games will be broadcast live on ESPN Deportes, Televisa, and NBA League Pass in Mexico, and will reach fans in more than 200 countries and territories. The trip will also feature NBA Cares community outreach initiatives. Ticket sales information will be announced at a later date. Visit Spurs.com/Mexico for more information.
“It’s an honor for the Spurs organization to be able to represent South Texas and the NBA by once again playing in Mexico City,” said Spurs President of Sports Franchises R.C. Buford. “The relationship between our community and Mexico is important and impactful on many levels. We look forward to a wonderful experience and are excited to share Spurs basketball with all of our fans in Mexico.”
As San Antonio’s top international market, Mexico annually brings 2.1 million overnight visitors to the Alamo City. At 858 miles by car or two hours by plane, San Antonio is the closest NBA market to Mexico City.
The game against Phoenix will mark the sixth time the Spurs have played against an NBA team in Mexico, and the second time the Silver and Black have played a regular season game outside of the US or Canada (vs. Phoenix in in Mexico City in 2017). The Spurs have made 12 appearances outside of NBA countries in total, including six exhibitions against non-NBA opponents.
All-Time Spurs Games in Mexico
Date
Opponent
Result
10/28/94*
Houston Rockets
W, 121-112
10/29/94*
Oklahoma City Thunder
L, 95-124
10/28/95*
Washington Wizards
W, 125-107
10/12/10*
Los Angeles Clippers
W, 100-99
1/14/17
Phoenix Suns
L, 105-108
* Preseason Game
SPURS JUGARÁN CONTRA PHOENIX SUNS
EN EL JUEGO NÚMERO 30 DE LA NBA EN MÉXICO EL 14 DE DICIEMBRE
Los Equipos Se Enfrentarán en la Arena Ciudad de México Durante los Juegos de la NBA Ciudad de México 2019
SAN ANTONIO (7 de Junio, 2019) – Los San Antonio Spurs enfrentarán a los Phoenix Suns en la Arena Ciudad de México el sábado 14 de diciembre, lo que marca la 30a vez que dos equipos de la NBA se enfrentan en México desde que la liga comenzó a jugar en el país desde 1992. Los Juegos de la Ciudad de México 2019 de la NBA también presentarán el enfrentamiento entre los Dallas Mavericks y los Detroit Pistons el jueves 12 de diciembre.
Ambos juegos serán transmitidos en vivo por ESPN Deportes, Televisa y NBA League Pass en México, y llegará a los aficionados en más de 200 países y territorios. El viaje también contará con iniciativas de alcance comunitario de NBA Cares. La información de venta de entradas será anunciada en una fecha posterior. Visite a Spurs.com/Mexico para más información.
“Es un honor para la organización de los Spurs poder representar al Sur de Texas y a la NBA jugando una vez más en la Ciudad de México,” dijo Spurs Presidente de Sports Franchises R.C. Buford. “La relación entre nuestra comunidad y México es importante e impactante en muchos niveles. Esperamos una experiencia maravillosa y estamos emocionados de compartir el baloncesto de los Spurs con todos nuestros fanáticos en México.”
Como el principal mercado internacional de San Antonio, México atrae anualmente a 2.1 millones de visitantes a la Ciudad del Álamo. A 858 millas en automóvil o dos horas en avión, San Antonio es el mercado de la NBA más cercano a la Ciudad de México.
El juego contra Phoenix marcará la sexta vez que los Spurs hayan jugado contra un equipo de la NBA en México, y la segunda vez que el Silver y Black hayan jugado un partido de temporada regular fuera de los Estados Unidos o Canadá (vs. Phoenix en la Ciudad de México en 2017). Los Spurs han hecho 12 apariciones fuera de los países de la NBA en total, incluyendo seis exhibiciones contra oponentes que no son de la NBA.
Los Spurs en México
Fecha
Adversario
Resultado
10/28/94*
Houston Rockets
W, 121-112
10/29/94*
Oklahoma City Thunder
L, 95-124
10/28/95*
Washington Wizards
W, 125-107
10/12/10*
Los Angeles Clippers
W, 100-99
1/14/17
Phoenix Suns
L, 105-108
* Juego de Pretemporada